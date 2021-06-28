Two visually impaired people allegedly attacked in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people who are visually impaired said they were attacked in Little Rock last week.

The man and woman said they were out for a night of celebration at Urban Air trampoline park on Bowman Road, but their night quickly turned into what they said was another reason to no longer out.

“Still have to live life in spite of the situation,” the man who was attacked said, “This happening showed me why I was afraid to go places.”

According to a police report, a woman thought the two friends were doing something sexual inside the trampoline park.

The woman who claims they were attacked said that was not the case at all.

“I stood up to help him up, and tried to like pull him forward and he slipped on a ball and fell back into the ball pit. It pulled me down and I fell on top of him,” the woman attacked said. “That’s why the lady thought we were doing something sexual, in a ball pit in front of her son.”

At that point, the two victims said the woman decided to go and tell her husband what she saw. A few minutes after that, as they tried to leave for the night they said they were approached by that man.

The police report said the two tried to respond to the woman’s husband as they were approached and admitted they didn’t know what he was talking about.

It was at that point the two said the man who approached them became violent.

“He turned a little bit to walk away and the man swung and punched him in his eye and then he fell on the ground and then the man got on top of him and kept punching him,” the woman attacked said. “We told him that we were blind and visually impaired, he told us he didn’t give a **** about us being blind and that we’re lucky he doesn’t go in his car and get his gun and shoot us.”

The man who allegedly attacked them left before police arrived and was never identified.

Now the two victims have said they are talking about this incident because they don’t want it to happen again.

“I just want something done before it happens to someone else,” the man who was attacked said.

Police are still asking for anyone with information to come forward.

You can call and remain anonymous at 501-371-INFO.