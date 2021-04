LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened on March 13.

Cavarsiae Wright was arrested in connection to the shooting at the Embassy Suites where three people had been injured.

Police said he was arrested after trying to evade officers Thursday afternoon.

Police said Wright was charged with 3 counts of Battery 1st degree, felony fleeing, resisting arrest and was served a FTA warrant for drug possession.