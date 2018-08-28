Update: Father Arrested, Jacksonville Girl Found Safe, AMBER ALERT Canceled Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

Update:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. - U.S. Marshals, FBI, & Cabot Police arrested Jal'on Ware, the father of 3-year-old Jal'ah at center of Amber Alert out of Jacksonville.

He was arrested by authorities just before 3:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Park apartment complex in Cabot.

Ware is being held at the Jacksonville Police Department.

He faces multiple charges including: Aggravated Residential Burglary, First Degree Battery, Interference with Child Custody, Criminal Mischief, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. He could possibly face more charges.

Update:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. - A three-year-old girl reported missing in an Arkansas AMBER ALERT early Monday morning has been found safe.

The Jacksonville Police Department reported Monday afternoon that Jal'ah Ware was brought to the police department by a relative.

Her father, Jal'on Ware, 21, the suspect in the case, is still on the run.

Update:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. - The Jacksonville Police Department says they believe the jeep they were looking for in an Amber Alert has been found with no one inside the vehicle.

Both the suspect and three-year-old are STILL missing.

Earlier, the JPD said officers were now looking for a white Dodge Charger (like the one in photo above) with this Arkansas license plate in connection with the case but then canceled that, saying the vehicle had been wrecked.

Original story:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. -- The Jacksonville Police Department has put out an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old girl.

The child was taken by her biological father, Jal'on Ware during a burglary. Authorities say Ware shot and physically assaulted a male victim.

The child, Jal'ah Ware, was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Ware may be driving a White 2018 Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas temporary license plate.

Jal'on Ware is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect or the child call 911 or the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.

Age and/or DOB: 12/15/2014Missing Date: 8/27/2018Missing Time: 12:00 amMissing from City: JacksonvilleMissing from County: PulaskiSex: FemaleHeight: 3'00"Weight: 30 lbsHair: BlackEyes: Brown