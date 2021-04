A close-up photo of police lights by night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the man found dead on the 1000 block of East 10th Street Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Jackie Gipson’s body was found around 2:35 p.m. Friday in a vacant residence.

According to a statement provided by Little Rock police on Tuesday, the coroner and detectives found injuries consistent with a homicide.

At this time, police have not named a suspect in this case.