LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released the identity of the victim in the Friday night incident on South Harrison Street.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Lawrence Parker of Little Rock.

On Friday, officers said they responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of South Harrison Street just before 4:15 p.m., where they found Parker lying in the front yard suffering from a stab wound.

After medical personnel arrived, officers said Parker was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is Little Rock’s seventh homicide of 2022 and the first since the city declared violent crime a public health emergency.