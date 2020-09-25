UPDATE: Suspicious death on 12th St. being investigated as a homicide, LRPD says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say the death of a man who was found Wednesday on the 4200 block of W. 12th Street is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a report sent Friday by Little Rock police, the medical examiner identified the victim as Jeff Welch, 62.

According to the report, the person who called 911 told officers he was looking for a place to get out of the rain and was trying to contact his friend, Old School.

The witness said he found Old School lying on the front porch and not breathing.

In the report, officers say they found what appeared to be numerous puncture wounds on the victim’s neck.

There was not a suspect named in the report.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Little Rock police.

