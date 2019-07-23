Update: Man arrested in connection to June NLR homicide

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened in North Little Rock on June 22.

Earnest Harper, Jr. (Photo Courtesy: North Little Rock Police)

On Monday, North Little Rock Police said Earnest Harper, Jr., 43 of Jacksonville was arrested by the United States Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force in connection to the shooting death of Daniel Burnett.

Officials say Harper was found inside a house on the 6800 block of Canna Street in Little Rock.

Burnett was killed on June 22 outside of a bikers club at 2400 East Broadway in North Little Rock.

Harper faces First Degree Murder and a Possession of Firearms. He is being held with no bond at the Pulaski County Detention Center. He will have his initial appearance in North Little Rock District Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The victim of a weekend shooting has been identified by authorities.

On June 22, North Little Rock Police were called to the 2400 block of East Broadway in regards to a shooting and found 38-year-old Daniel Burnett with multiple gunshot wounds.

Burnett was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

If anyone has any information about this incident we are encouraging them to contact the North Little Rock Police Department. Those with information can remain anonymous.

Original story:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. North Little Rock police responded to the 2400 block of East Broadway to reports of shots fired.

There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

He was taken to a hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word on who is responsible.

Police say the investigation is in an early stage.

