UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Saturday night shooting on Labette Drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Labette Drive Saturday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 30-year-old Robert Hubbard of Little Rock died from shooting injuries at the scene.

Authorities said dispatchers received a “shooting just occurred” call Saturday night, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found Hubbard.

Emergency personnel arrived at the location and tried to save Hubbard but were unsuccessful. He was identified after an autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

The Little Rock Police Department notes that this investigation into this shooting is ongoing.