LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man was arrested and faces charges for a pair of fires at two coffee shops owned by his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Trent Tyrone Smith was arraigned Monday in United States district court on arson charges.

Investigators said Smith is the former boyfriend of Heaven McKinney, who owned two locations of Grind Coffee Bistro. On March 3, the Little Rock Fire Department responded to calls at both locations.

After investigators determined both fires had been deliberately set, McKinney identified Smith as her former boyfriend. After further investigation, authorities arrested him on March 11.

The investigation into the fires remains ongoing and is being led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from the Little Rock Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Benecia Moore is prosecuting the case.

According to McKinney, the location of the shop at 21st and Commerce could take months or years to rebuild while the West Little Rock store could be back open in a matter of weeks.