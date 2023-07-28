LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Homeland Security investigation led to the arrest of five accused child predators and the recovery of three human trafficking victims and two endangered children in northwest Arkansas.

The three day-Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville operation, known as Operation Rolling Fire, focused on prosecuting individuals seeking to engage in sexual acts with minors and providing support to exploited sex workers while prosecuting those exploiting them for financial gain.

“Using a victim-centered approach, HSI Fayetteville, along with our law enforcement partners and community advocates, identified and apprehended five child predators, rescued two minor children from unstable situations, and provided assistance empowering three adult females to exit the cycle of sex work and trafficking,” HSI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Shein said.

HSI special agents said that they are working closely with the Victim Assistance Program to ensure that human trafficking and child exploitation victims have access to necessary services provided by the law.

The operation was supported by several police departments across the state and multiple state leaders, including Attorney General Tim Griffin.

“To successfully combat the scourge of human trafficking we must work with partners at the federal, state, and local levels, and this is a perfect example of that,” Griffin said.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not release the identities of the individuals arrested. Officials said that they are facing child exploitation charges.