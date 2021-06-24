US Marshals, Texas police arrest suspect in killing of North Little Rock 13-year-old

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police say a teen connected to the March killing of a 13-year-old girl was arrested by local and federal officers in Texas Thursday morning.

Officers with the Arlington Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Tahmarcus Deshon Stewart, 17, on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Stewart was wanted in connection with the killing of Arianna Staggers in the 1000 block of Healy Street on March 29, 2021.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said they obtained information Stewart was hiding in an apartment complex in Arlington and then immediately contacted local police, who assembled a team to take him into custody.

Officials said that Stewart will be extradited back to Arkansas within the next week. The investigation, in this case, is ongoing.