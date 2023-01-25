WYOMING – Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say a Utah man is expected to face multiple felony charges after a crash, they say he caused, resulted in the deaths of two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students in Wyoming Sunday.

According to investigators, the driver was identified as 57-year-old Arthur Andrew Nelson.

Investigators say Nelson failed a field sobriety test and admitted to using methamphetamine on the previous day.

Authorities say Nelson’s crash caused a chain reaction collision after driving on the wrong side of Interstate 80 Sunday.

That crash resulted in the deaths of current Sylvan Hills students Susana Prime and Ava Luplow, as well as former students Andrea Prime, Saloman Correa and Maggie Franco.

It is not yet known when Nelson’s first court appearance will be.