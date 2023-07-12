SEARCY, Ark. – City leaders in Searcy said they’re frustrated after a string of vandalism at city parks.

Searcy Parks Director Mike Parsons said over the last six to nine months, vandalism has increased with people targeting park bathrooms and concession stands.

The latest incident, however, took place in the middle of the day. Parsons said someone smashed a sink in the girl’s bathroom at the Carmichael Community Center.

“That’s what’s so odd about it,” Parsons said. “It was the middle of the day while people were playing basketball.”

Parsons said his crews had to replace the sink and unfortunately, it’s not the first time they’ve done the work.

“It happens every couple of weeks,” Parsons said. “The past six to nine months it’s stepped up a little bit and you see more of it.”

Parsons said the vandals are targeting park bathrooms and concession stands.

FOX 16 News stopped by Yancy Park only to find both bathroom sinks busted, another act of vandalism.

Parsons said the extra repair work puts a strain on maintenance workers and the city budget. Right now, he’s estimating five to 10 thousand dollars in repairs this year.

“It’s frustrating cause not only do we have to take the time with city employees to go fix this problem, but it’s also costing taxpayer dollars because we’re having to use this money that could be used for other parts of parks and recreation and replace these broken fixtures,” Parsons said.

Parsons says a shift needs to be made and people in Searcy need to start playing on the same team.

“This is not my park, these are not my parks, these are not my facilities. These belong to the community and the more people that take pride in that and claim it as their own, I think the more we can try to stop this problem and this issue,” Parsons said.

Parsons said the city is looking at installing cameras at parks to monitor incidents like these.

Anyone who sees any act of vandalism is asked to call the Searcy Police Department.