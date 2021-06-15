Victim tells police suspect in Little Rock shooting said ‘I finally caught you’ before pulling trigger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man shot in the leg at a Little Rock apartment complex told police the person who shot him said “I finally caught you” before firing the weapon.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers received a shots fired call at the 400 block of Napa Valley Drive Monday just before 1 p.m.

According to the LRPD report, a caller told officers they heard a gunshot and heard someone say, “Let’s go, let’s go.” Officers reported they did not find a crime scene at the apartment complex, but later found out the victim went to a local hospital.

Once officers arrived at the hospital, the victim told them he was approached by someone in the breezeway near his apartment who told him, “I finally caught you.”

The victim told the officer the suspect shot him in the leg with an AK-style pistol then ran off, at which point the victim said he went inside and told his mom, who drove him to the hospital.

Police report the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Those with information on the shooting should contact the Little Rock Police Department.