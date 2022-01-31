LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jasper Lee owns and operates Lee’s Freshest Fish Food Truck in Little Rock.

He is set up on the corner of Asher Avenue and Elm Street and said the sound of gunshots is all to common in the area that he has become immune to the sound.

“When it first happened I didn’t even, I didn’t even bother to move around to turn around nothing I was still trying to hurry up and finish my orders,” Lee said regarding the shooting near Asher and Lewis Street.

He said shots rang out around 6:00 on Saturday evening. He heard a second round of shots ring out and actually heard bullets whizzing past his truck.

It was then he knew this was different than hearing them in the distance.

“People that got injured was customers. The lady was here from Kansas, Texas and she was here just trying to get some hot fish man,” Lee said.

The woman he referred to was also with a one-year-old, who was struck by a stray bullet.

Lee said after the shots stopped he ran out to check on them and said the sound of her screaming “my baby has been hit” will stay with him forever.

He said this incident and the weekend at large should be enough for people to wake up and realize the gun violence in Little Rock has to stop.

“How long will we enjoy going to funerals or see in bloodshed? How long will we see mothers cry and bury their children?” Lee said with frustration in his tone.

He did say he has hope for Little Rock to be able to work its way out the mess it has been in for more than a year. He hopes it’s not at the expense of more innocent bystanders.

“I hope it does it take more stuff like this, I hope not,” Lee said.

Lee said being fed up with the violence in Little Rock is different for him now that he has been directly affected by it.

He calls for people to put their guns down and pick up their faith.

“And I’m praying for the city, I’m praying for everybody in the city that’s going through what they’re going through, I’m praying for all the victims and all them because that was scary to me,” Lee said.