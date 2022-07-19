MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are trying to identify a man who attempted to break a glass display in a southern Wisconsin jewelry store last month.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department reports the man tried breaking the glass with a brick at a Kay Jewelers in early June.

In video released by the police department, the man can be seen throwing the brick at the case nine times. The brick repeatedly cracks the glass and bounces off, but doesn’t break through until his final attempt. By then, a store employee can be seen walking toward the man.

The man then turns, kicks open the door, and runs out of the jewelry store. The employee then chases the man out of the store with some sort of store fixture and momentarily follows his car through the parking lot.

Police are still searching for the man. As the video shows, the man was wearing a red T-shirt, a black baseball hat, tan cargo shorts, and red/white Jordan shoes. He is described as being between 5’07”- 6′ tall, medium build with tattoos on his right arm/forearm, and a beard.

Images courtesy Menomonee Falls Police

The video shows the man got into a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu that didn’t have registration on it.