Wanted: Inmate Escaped St. Francis County Jail Christmas Eve

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (localmemphis.com) - The search is on for an inmate who escaped the St. Francis County Jail Christmas Eve.

Paul McGee was being held on charges of forgery, burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office has not said how McGee escaped. His last known address is in Marianna, Arkansas.

McGee is 6’ tall and 270 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.