WATCH: Porch pirate caught on camera in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff porch pirate was caught stealing a package on a homeowner’s security camera, now the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify her.

The female suspect was caught on camera in the 6500 block of Silver Fawn Drive on Saturday.

The suspect is a White female who appeared to exit a white Dodge Nitro SUV before picking up the package on the doorstep and then returning to the SUV.

“Some people make planned or targeted attacks in that they follow the delivery trucks to try to see what they are carrying and to see if anybody comes to the door,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “We have also seen some random thefts where thieves either drive around various neighborhoods or simply travel on foot looking to capitalize off an opportunity. What is most important is to be on the lookout for your neighbors and watch your surroundings.”



There are also other ways to prevent package stealing. “We recommend residents invest in a home surveillance video for the front of their home and even the rear,” Sheriff Woods said. “We also recommend that residents monitor online sales such as eBay, Craigslist, and Facebook for potentially stolen items”.

Anyone with information concerning this theft or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the non-emergency number (870) 541-5300 or directly to the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496.

Information can also be shared via email



