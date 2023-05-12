WHITE COUNTY Ark. – A Searcy man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he was involved in an attempted kidnapping while driving around with pounds of drugs.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers received a call from the area of Center Hill on Monday regarding a man with his hands zip-tied behind his back who was asking for help and saying someone was trying to kidnap him.

Investigators said the same caller said they saw a large maroon SUV drive away as the restrained man ran away from the caller and entered a residence.

When deputies made their way into the home where the restrained man was, they noted he did not require medical treatment.

Working with Drug Task Force investigators, White County detectives identified 29-year-old Paul Le as a suspect in this incident and began to search for him.

Investigators said they spotted Le but that he then attempted to evade them. A traffic stop was initiated in the area of Country Club Road and Highway 36 West, deputies said, and Le was taken into custody.

During the investigation, two properties were searched and the Escalade was seized along with four pounds of marijuana and 13 pounds of THC products, according to authorities.

Le faces charges of first-degree kidnapping-false imprisonment, aggravated robbery and theft. He made his first appearance in front of a judge on May 10, where his bond was set for $150,000.