WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in White County have made two arrests this week following a suspected fentanyl overdose death.

According to police officials, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force began investigating a suspected fentanyl overdose death of a 35-year-old Kensett resident Sunday. Officials said the investigation led to authorities identifying 32-year-old Sarah Allison as a dealer.

The CADTF, Searcy Police Department detectives and the White County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Allison’s home.

Allison was arrested Monday morning on charges of aggravated death by delivery, delivery of fentanyl and criminal use of a communication device. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Officials said authorities developed another source of fentanyl during the investigation. On Monday, law enforcement officials said they searched the home of 33-year-old Melvin Collier.

Officials said they found about 160 fentanyl pills, one pound of psychedelic mushrooms, one pound of marijuana, 34 Xanax pills and ecstasy pills.

Collier was also arrested Monday on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession with purpose of mushrooms, possession with purpose of meth, possession with purpose of Xanax, possession with purpose of marijuana, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail records show that Collier is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Allison and Collier are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.