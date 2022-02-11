WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – A traffic stop in White County resulted in deputies finding drugs with an estimated worth of more than $3 million.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made a traffic stop in an area between Searcy and Judsonia Tuesday where they came in contact with Javier Rodela and Alejandro Flores.

Deputies said Rodela, the driver, consented to a vehicle search, during which deputies said they found a large number of narcotics.

After the two men were taken into custody, deputies said the car was taken to the sheriff’s office where it was thoroughly inspected.

An additional 62 pounds of methamphetamine and 24,000 pills of a drug suspected to be fentanyl was discovered, along with $4,991 in cash.

Authorities said the contraband was hidden in the bodywork and doors of the vehicle in 1-kilogram packages.





According to the sheriff’s office, the total street value of the seizure was approximately $3,275,000.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller issued the following statement following the seizure: