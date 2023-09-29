WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Nearly 60 stolen vehicles were tracked down by one White County Detective.

The man hours and results putting a spotlight on stopping crime in the county.

Detective Kenneth Booth with the White County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, says it’s through the help of his team he’s able to track down stolen property, not all stolen from within White County, but crime that’s crossing county lines and ending up in their backyard.

“I just do what I was tasked to do, and I hope I can keep doing it,” Booth said.

Its barely October and Booth has recovered his 59th stolen vehicle just in this year.

“Last year I recovered over 2 million dollars in stolen vehicles and cars, and this year I’m only up to a little bit over 1 million, so in my mind I’m behind,” Booth said.

The White County Sheriff’s Department created the street crimes unit around four years ago, and since then, Booth says there has been a decrease in crime, saying this is a proactive approach, not just a reactive approach to solving crimes.

A report showed that his recovery numbers were a lot higher than is open cases.

“Where if an officer takes a report for a stolen car, it’s assigned to a detective, he chases that stolen car, I do the same thing, but when I’m about and about looking for this stolen car, I’m looking for other stolen cars, four wheelers, and things of that nature,” Booth said.

It’s a constant search and recovery by this group, and sometimes that hard work pays off. He recently found his 59th vehicle recovery sticking up in the water, turns out the car was stolen in 2019. Booth says he’s constantly tracking down things on wheels.

“For example, that’s a fake Texas title, that was on one, and the next thing you know it’s here in AR, and I go track it down,” Booth said.

Booth says some county vehicle theft can be blamed on who he calls neighborhood bandits, and it’s crime which he says you can prevent from happening to you.

“Just take the keys out of the car, lock everything up,” Booth said.

Detective booth says that White County stolen property reports are his priority, and that majority of stolen property has been recovered. However, he says there is always more cases to solve and property to find, and he will continue his efforts with the department to serve White County.