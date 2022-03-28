WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – A White County man has been arrested on a total of 95 different charges ranging from rape and sexual extortion to terroristic threatening and trafficking of persons.

Police say that on January 30, 2022, authorities with the White County Communication Center received an emergency call that a female juvenile was being threatened with rape.

When authorities responded to the call, they located Jason Atkin, a registered sex offender, in a home with two female juveniles.

The juvenile was interviewed at the Child Safety Center in White County and shortly thereafter, Atkin was arrested on charges of rape and terroristic threatening, Atkin’s phone was also seized as evidence.

Deputies were later informed that the home Atkin was located, is not the home that he is registered at, which is on the 500 block of Gravel Hill Road.

During the investigation into the contents on Atkin’s phone, authorities stated that since July 2021, Atkin has used threats of physical harm and sexual extortion to sexually assault and exploit his juvenile victim.

Authorities also located evidence that shows solicitation of a minor for commercial sexual activity, and pictures and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Atkin was arrested on the following charges:

Five counts of rape

Four counts of trafficking of persons

Thirteen counts of sexual extortion

Five counts of computer exploitation of a child

Four counts of producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child

Thirty counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child

Thirty counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium

Three counts terroristic threatening in the first degree

Failure to comply with reporting requirements

Atkin is due to appear in White County Circuit Court on May 4, 2022 and his bond has been set at $500,000.