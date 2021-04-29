Who are the victims in the string of stabbings at the center Little Rock police investigation?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have released information about a recent string of stabbing attacks that date back to August of 2020.

Police are connecting the stabbings of four people that left three of the victims dead and one injured.

Two of the victims include Larry McChristian, 64, and Jeff Welch, 62, who were both killed in 2020.

Police reported that McChristian and Welch had been stabbed to death and at the time police were investigating the homicides, but had not found a suspect.

The other two stabbings occurred in the month of April 2021, and police believe them to be connected to the earlier incidents.

The most recent attacks left one man dead and another victim injured.

All four of the stabbings happened between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. according to detectives.