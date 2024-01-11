NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said one man is dead after firing on Arkansas State Police troopers during an interstate traffic stop on Thursday.

According to ASP officials, the man fired on the troopers after being stopped on Interstate 40. ASP officials said the two troopers made the stop at the 161-mile marker near the Galloway exit around 11 a.m.

Alex Mohammed, who was nearby picking up his car, said when he heard the gunshots he couldn’t believe it.

“My god, I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I never thought I would see something like that.” Mohammed said. “It was pretty tough seeing, like, one person getting shot.”

He said when he heard multiple gunshots, he ran inside the business.

“I heard one pop and then heard multiple ones back-to-back,” Mohammed described. “Everybody was shocked seeing the amount of things that are happening right across.”

As officials were investigating, multiple yellow markers were placed on the scene. Mohammed said he will never forget what he saw.

“I never thought I would see something like this anywhere to be honest but just seeing it right in front of me was crazy,” Mohammed said.

ASP officials have not released the names of those involved in the shooting. They said more information will be released as it becomes available.