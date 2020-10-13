Witness says man shot by relative in Little Rock Saturday night, LRPD investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

The shooting happened on the 7400 block of Fairfield Drive just before 10:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers were called to the 7400 block of Fairfield Drive for a shooting just occurred call.

A witness told police her husband had been shot by a relative, according to the report.

Officers found the victim lying underneath the carport.

According to the report, officers say it appeared the victim was shot in the right shoulder and arm, as well as his upper right torso and right abdomen.

Little Rock police say in the report the victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The witness told police her husband and the relative were in an argument before the shooting, but she could not tell what was said between the two men.

According to the witness, the suspect threw a beer bottle on the ground before he left in his truck.

The witness told police the relative returned and approached her husband.

According to the report, the suspect shot the victim three times before driving off in his truck.

The witness told police at the time of the shooting, there were two children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers and detectives reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect arrived in a red pickup truck and later heard three gunshots and saw a man collapsing in a chair.

According to the report, officers searched for the suspect in the area of Fairwood Road and Legion Hut Road but did not find him.

At this time, the suspect has not been caught and is not facing charges, according to the report.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Little Rock police.

