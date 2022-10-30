MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call Saturday night.

Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. They found the woman underneath the carport and said she had been shot.

EMS was called to the location, but the woman did not survive her injuries. Police have identified the woman as 55-year-old Donna Christley from West Memphis.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are searching for Lorenzo Lamont Allen in this case. He is wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act and five counts of aggravated assault. Allen is described as being 25 years old, 6’1″ and about 155 lbs.

Allen was last seen wearing a multi-colored jogging outfit with burgundy dreads. WMPD said he has ties to Memphis, TN.

Lorenzo Lamon Allen (Image provided by WMPD)

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210 or contact Detective Davis at 901-361-0306.