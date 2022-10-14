BENTON, Ark. – A woman surrendered to Benton police after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to a shooting at a city park.

Police stated that 49-year-old Tonya Richard turned herself in to Benton police on Oct. 7 after being named in a warrant, the result of a police investigation into the Sept. 20 shooting at Benton’s Tyndall Park.

Police said the incident began as a disturbance between several people at the park’s east entrance that escalated into a shooting where two were injured.

The department stated that during the investigation detectives determined the people involved knew each other and are considering the shooting as an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information about this or other incidents can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message.