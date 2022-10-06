HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court this week.

Dayla Ferrer pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping in Hot Springs Federal Court Wednesday. According to the plea deal, a felony count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping was dropped.

She initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery.

Ferrer and Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr. were accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old in April. Police said that the teen was heading to her vehicle after leaving work when the attack happened. Police confirmed that the teen was located safely a day after the attack.

Bolling pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery.

He is set to stand trial on kidnapping and conspiracy charges on November 29 in federal court.