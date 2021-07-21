Woman accused of killing husband with ATV after argument over food, divorce request

WANETTE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly running over her husband with an ATV at a campground after an argument over food led to the husband asking for a divorce.

Christopher Lewis’ son, Christian Cornett, told KFOR a fight between his father and stepmother initially started over food, but then escalated.

“He had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him,” said Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer.

The undersheriff claims this enraged Chanelle Lewis, 35, who allegedly hopped on an ATV and gunned it for her husband.

“First one that we’ve ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over,” said Palmer.

“That little girl was screaming saying her dad was dead!” said a caller to 911 dispatch from Soggy Bottoms ATV Trails. “Somebody ran her dad over and said he was dead out on one of our trails.”

Cornett said he hit his stepmother in the face after she allegedly tried to run over both he and his teen sister after striking their father. The swelling around her eye was still visible in her mugshot.

“There was some alcohol involved,” said the undersheriff.

Cornett said he’s still recovering from the real-life nightmare and he’s trying to understand why the man who loved mega-trucks and mudding is gone.

In a statement, Christian said, “He was a great man and would help anyone in need.” He added, “I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone.”

Chanelle Lewis’ charges were originally manslaughter, but after investigators found new evidence, they were upgraded to second-degree murder. The Medical Examiner’s Office is still looking into the exact injuries that killed Lewis.