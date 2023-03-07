SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A woman is facing a murder charge after deputies in Saline County say she shot and killed a man at his home.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said that they were called to John Hilden Drive for a medical call Sunday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found that 61-year-old Patrick Pasteka had been shot inside his home.

Detectives said they later determined that 30-year-old Alana Morris was at the residence and is responsible for shooting Pasteka.

Morris was arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.