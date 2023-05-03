An Arkansas woman accused of selling stolen body parts will be in jail a bit longer after a bond hearing Wednesday.

Candace Chapman Scott, 36, pleaded not guilty last Friday to all charges. In court Wednesday, her bond hearing was pushed back for her to receive a mental health evaluation.

The judge said Scott’s evaluation would happen within 45-90 days and that Scott will remain in custody until then. After that evaluation, her attorney will be able to seek Scott’s release through bail.

FOX 16 News asked Scott’s family and attorney for a comment after the court hearing but no one wanted to give and on-the-record response.

Prosecutors claim Scott was working at a Little Rock mortuary in 2021 when she met a person on a Facebook page focused on “oddities.” That mortuary cremated donated cadavers used by UAMS medical students.

Court documents allege Scott made agreements to sell various body parts – including brains, fetal remains, skin and hearts – to a user on the Facebook page for a total of more than $4,000.

A Pennsylvania man, 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley, was arrested in August of 2022 in connection to charges of buying body parts from Arkansas. Pauley is not named explicitly in Scott’s indictment.