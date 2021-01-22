Woman arrested in Wisconsin after body found in freezer in rural Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities arrested a woman in Wisconsin Thursday, one week after deputies in discovered a freezer containing human remains in Polk County, Arkansas.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene north of Acorn after getting reports of the freezer being found abandoned in a wooded area.

Through their investigation, the deputies determined the remains had been there for several months. As they continued to investigate, authorities came to believe the body found was connected to a missing persons case out of Wagoner, Oklahoma.

More investigators from the Arkansas State Police and Wagoner County came to the scene to assist with the case, and the remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Authorities identified the body as that of 53-year-old Talina Galloway of Wagoner, who had been reported missing in April 2020 and been featured in national news coverage a month later.

The sheriff in Wagoner County had named Galloway’s roommate, identified as Kore Bommeli, as a person of interest in the case by June. Bommeli was in custody at that time for multiple charges but later posted bond.

After the discovery of the body, prosecutors in Oklahoma issued arrest warrants for Bommeli for first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. She was arrested Thursday in Dane County, Wisconsin, where she is currently in custody awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

In a statement, Polk County Sheriff D. Scott Sawyer said he was glad to help investigators in Oklahoma find answers in their case.

“The Wagoner Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office has been working very hard on this case since last summer. They’ve done a great job and I am very happy that we could help them close out this tragic case and bring those responsible to justice,” he said.