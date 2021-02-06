Woman carjacked; plays Christian music to deescalate situation

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.— An Arkansas woman who was held at gunpoint and carjacked, says she attributes making it out alive to staying calm, thinking quickly, and playing Christian music.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says on January 29th, 2021, Miguel Sanchez attempted to rob someone in the parking lot of a Marijuana dispensary in Hot Springs. They say he then ran across the street and carjacked, kidnapped, and forced a woman to drive.

“He had a Glock at my face and started screaming they are going to kill me they are going to kill me– I’m taking your car I’m taking your car,” said Leslie Tedder.

Tedder says it all happened as she was getting into her car to go home from work. She says Sanchez took her gun and forced her to start driving.

“It was almost like an out of body experience, like just a dream or something because you never think that is going to happen to you,” Tedder recalled.

She says Sanchez demanded she take him to an ATM. She says she began fearing for her life and started to pray aloud.

“I just started talking about Jesus and I actually turned on my Christian music and I turned to him and said whatever it is you’re into, you can’t outrun the love of Jesus,” said Tedder.

She says the quick prayer turned into quick thinking. Tedder chose to take Sanchez to an ATM in a crowded spot, hoping a busy Walmart would be her best escape.

“It was very weird– handed him the money he said God bless you and turned and took off to the left and I just stood there and said ‘It’s really over and I took off to the right,’” said Tedder.

Arkansas State Police arrested Sanchez outside a bank nearby and was taken to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

Tedder says had she not shown the love of the Lord, she may not be here today.

“It just showed him maybe there is still good out in the world and maybe he doesn’t have to make those bad choices,” said Tedder.

Sanchez was charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Robbery.