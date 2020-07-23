Woman dies in Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark.- A woman is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Jonesboro.
According to our content partner KAIT Region 8 News, officers responded to a call just after 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Arrowhead Road.
A man has been detained, according to KAIT.
To read more from KAIT, click here.
