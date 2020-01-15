Woman found dead in Stamps home, man arrested

STAMPS, Ark.- An Arkansas man is in custody after a Stamps woman is found dead in her home.

Jonathan Tanner, 35, faces a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say they were sent to the home of Deborah Barton, 55, for a wellness check.

Barton’s friends called and said no one had talked to or seen her in a couple of days.

The Stamps Police Department found Barton dead with neck trauma.

“The back door was actually unlocked,” says Chief Jeff Black. “It was closed, but it was unlocked. I made entry to the back door and she assisted me with the animals. And I found the victim in her bedroom.”

Tanner is being held in the Miller County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Arkansas State Police are now investigating.