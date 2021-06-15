Woman shot in the arm while driving through Little Rock apartment complex entrance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman told Little Rock police she was shot while driving through the entrance of an apartment complex Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. at the 6600 block of Lancaster Road.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the woman told police she was on her way back to the apartment complex after going to a gas station near Lancaster and West 65th.

The woman said she heard gunshots as she was turning into the entrance and her front driver’s side and passenger side windows shattered, which caused her to hit a pole next to the entrance.

The victim said after she realized she was shot, she climbed out of the passenger-side window and ran to an apartment.

The woman told police she did not see who pulled the trigger or where the shots came from.

Police say they applied a tourniquet to the woman’s left arm and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to LRPD, the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Those with information on the shooting should call the Little Rock Police Department.