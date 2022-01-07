Woman speaks about carjacking in North Little Rock by wanted homicide suspect

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman who came face-to-face with a wanted homicide suspect is speaking for the first time about the night she was attacked.

Alicia May had just gotten off work Tuesday in North Little Rock when she decided to stop for gas at a Shell station on East Broadway before making the drive home.

“I normally don’t use that gas station,” May explained, “but I went ahead and pulled in.”

It was just after 4:00 and still light outside, but she decided to take one final look around before getting back in her car. That’s when she spotted Travis Tacker walking towards her.

May said she didn’t initially recognize Tacker, who was wanted in a triple shooting in Ward that left a man dead. Tacker had been on the run for days and had made sure to cover up his recognizable face and neck tattoos with a jacket and hat when he approached May.

She said she thought he was just someone asking for money, until he pulled out a gun and told her to get in the car.

“I was like, ‘no’,” May recalls, “and so that’s when he hit me.”

May said Tacker looked surprised when she refused to come with him, leading him to hit her and grab at her jacket. The two fought while May tried to get away. She says one witness even yelled at Tacker to stop and leave.

“I was not getting in that car,” said May. “If he was going to shoot me, my mentality was he was going to do it right there in front of all those people and not in a car with just me and him.”

Tacker eventually gave up, taking May’s Chevy Malibu instead.

“When I pulled finally away, he jumped in the car and stood there staring at me for a minute and then drove off,” May remembers.

Tacker was still driving that car when police later caught him outside Conway. He’s currently being held without bond in the Lonoke County Detention Facility, facing charges of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

May says she’s still reflecting on the attack, and believes she was put in that situation for a reason. She says the witness who helped, an older woman, was the only other person near where Tacker had been lying in wait, and she believes if she hadn’t been there, he would have targeted her instead.