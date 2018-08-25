Woman Wanted for Aggravated Robbery in Pulaski Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - County authorities are searching for Carleigh Anne Boswell in connection to a April 16 aggravated burglary.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on April 16 Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 11300 block of McAlister Road in regards to a man yelling for help.

Authorities found victim Zachary Hicks with bruising to the right side of his forehead.

Hicks was transported to the Baptist Hospital in Little Rock for his injuries.

Deputies interviewed Hicks on May 21 about the incident.

Hicks told deputies that he was selling a Michael Khors brand watch on a Facebook page called "Little Rock Online Yard Sale" for around $75. He was contacted by Carleigh Anne Boswell where the negotiated on a set price of $75 and a meeting location at a camper on Vinson Road in Little Rock.

He said when he arrived at the location he saw Boswell leave the home along with Devin Moore, Trent Brown, and Danny Gossage.

Hicks said that Gossage took the keys out of the vehicle and then told him to exit the car.

When he refused to exit the vehicle he says he was struck at least three times by the suspects.

Hicks said that another woman, Amanda Burnett approached the vehicle and struck him twice.

When he was asked to exit the vehicle again he was struck by a crowbar in

the left hand and arm by Gossage.

He said that Brown then jumped into the passenger seat, striking Hicks with a rock in the head and hand.

Hicks said he was then placed in a choke hold by a person in the back passenger seat, who he believes was Boswell.

He said Gossage then grabbed his left arm and Brown grabbed his right arm.

Hicks told deputies that he was unconscious on the ground and gained consciousness with Brown telling him to start walking.

Investigators later interviewed Moore, Brown, Gossage and Burnett.

A police report says Moore refused to speak with investigators.

Brown, Gossage and Burnett admitted to their involvement in the incident.

The police report states that investigators listened to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility Jail calls of Devin Moore.

Moore admitted to participating in the incident to his girlfriend.

Boswell still has an active warrant with PCSO in connection to the case.

Burnett and Gossage are currently in Saline County Jail on other charges and a hold was placed on them in reference to this case.

Brown is currently in the Grant County jail on other charges and a hold was placed on Brown in regards to the case.