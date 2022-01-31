LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s top cop had a direct message during a news conference following a deadly weekend in the capital city – curbing gun violence is the top priority.

Speaking from the Little Rock Police Department headquarters Monday, commanders did not mince words when talking about a spate of shootings that left one person dead and nine others, including an infant, injured.

“There’s nothing going on in the City of Little Rock right now that’s any more important than the violent gun crime that we’re seeing occur,” Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley told reporters.

A clearly frustrated Chief Keith Humphrey noted that modified guns are leaving the city riddled with bullets. It is a situation he described as “ridiculous,” adding that it is leaving a trail of victims in its wake.

“You have a 1-year-old baby that’s shot. If that in itself doesn’t upset you, it should,” he said.

ShotSpotter audio obtained by FOX 16 News relays the horror of the gunfire released during the shooting on Asher Avenue that left an infant and caregiver injured while they were stopping at a food truck getting something to eat.

The torrent of gunfire is proof, Humphrey believes that the weapons being used in these shootings are beyond what most people have for self-defense or sport.

“All of the incidents that occurred this weekend, involved assault-type weapons or semi-automatic weapons that have been converted to fully automatic,” he explained.

Humphrey said he believes one percent of the city’s population is fueling violence and that, in most cases, the victim and suspect know each other.

“When someone just feels that’s the only way they can converse with somebody, or interact with somebody, is to pull a trigger, you can’t control that,” he said of the situation.

Noting that some of the guns involved in these incidents are being stolen from cars, Humphrey said investigators are seeing more young people involved, adding that parents need to check their kids’ phones.

“We have kids that are attracted to weapons,” he said. “And you can’t tell me that there aren’t those parents, neighbors, guardians, or someone, that hasn’t seen a Facebook.”

Humphrey said all resources were deployed Friday and Saturday and these shootings could not have been prevented. The LRPD is working with the FBI and ATF, and Humphrey added that he is waiting on federal funding to help with programs that will focus on addressing conflict resolution issues.

Still, the chief said his department is going to give 100% to the 1% pulling the trigger, though he did say it would be a challenge.

“You can’t stop stupid. You can’t stop people that have a lack of respect for other people’s lives.”