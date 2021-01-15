Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
DFA: All Revenue Offices will move to standard business hours beginning Jan. 25
The City of Van Buren being sued for removing confederate flag from Christmas Parade
Bryant police search for suspect after stolen ATM is recovered at construction site
Deep South falls behind in COVID vaccine drive
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Bellinger agrees to $16.1M, 1-year contract with Dodgers
Top Stories
Brain power: DeChambeau dissects what went wrong at Masters
One-city March Madness leads to more straightforward bracket
The Latest: UAE-Ireland 2nd ODI postponed again
Browns guard Bitiono back for playoffs after COVID-19
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
CW Arkansas $100 Gift Card Giveaway