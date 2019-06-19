Dean Dental Solutions

John Dean, DDS

Dr. John H. Dean is a lifelong resident of North Little Rock, Arkansas. He attended North Little Rock public schools graduating from North Little Rock Northeast High School in 1986. Following his graduation from Hendrix College in 1990, Dr. John attended the University Of Tennessee College Of Dentistry and received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery Degree in 1994. In September of 1994, Dr. John opened his dental practice in the heart of North Little Rock where he continues to practice today. To learn more about Dr. Dean click here.