Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
After lost dog found, owner says pet rescue won’t give it back
Video
Pine Bluff police make arrests in street racing
Princes William, Harry won’t walk next to each other at Philip’s funeral
Victory Over Violence: Exploring the connection between joblessness and violent crime
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Leroy Keyes, gold standard of Purdue football, dies at 74
Top Stories
NCAA hits USC basketball with 2 years’ probation, fine
Nets’ Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat
Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett prepares for life after the NFL
The Latest: NHL’s Predators get the OK to have more fans
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Do You Have An Iron Deficiency?