More than one billion young people could be at risk for hearing loss, according to a 2022 study.

Audiologists with the Cleveland Clinic say more and more young people are combining regular headphone use with elevated volume levels.

The audiologists say that ringing in your ears, muffled hearing or a plugged sensation are all signs that damage has been done, even if your ears seem to return to normal.

The audiologists recommend keeping the volume level low when using headphones or a phone to below 50 percent.

“I think any audiologist would tell you that there are many sounds in our environment that can be damaging to hearing. But, I think most people overlook them or they believe that the impact is temporary,” said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, AuD, PhD, MBA, audiology director of the hearing implant program for Cleveland Clinic.

She explains that the combination of those two factors can put someone at risk for hearing loss. And the louder the sound, the shorter the amount of time we can safely be around it.

Another tip is to wear good-fitting earplugs if you’re going to be around loud noises, like at a concert.

Click here for more information about the study.