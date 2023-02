Officials say giving a child freedom over what they eat could teach them healthy eating habits.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, letting a child choose what they want to eat could help them learn to self-regulate.

It could also help prevent eating disorders, says the report.

Dietitians believe children will eventually tire out if they choose meals that are high-fat or highly processed.

In so doing, the report says they will eventually lean towards fruits and vegetables.