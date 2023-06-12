CHICAGO – June is Alzheimer’s awareness month and there’s something new to report in the fight against the disease.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Panel has voted in favor of using lecanemab (Leqembi) as a treatment.

The panel says the new drug shows signs of slowing cognitive decline for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

The FDA gave accelerated approval back in January, so it’s already available to some patients.

A final decision on full approval is expected by early July.