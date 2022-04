LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute is once again in desperate need of donations.

Right now the ABI has less than half the blood supply it needs.

In response to the low levels, ABI is expanding donation hours.

You can now give blood Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Little Rock Donor Center is located at 101 S. Shackleford Rd., Suite 2, 72211.

