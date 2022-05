LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Results are in from the 23rd Arkansas Drug Take Back Day.

The April 30 event was a huge success in the Natural State.

In just four hours, 126 separate law enforcement agencies collected a total of more than 28-thousand pounds of medication.

Since the program was started agencies have taken back more than 246 tons of medications, which are incinerated in an environmentally-safe process.

Click here to read more about Arkansas Drug Take Back Day.