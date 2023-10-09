LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Human Services has now completed its six-month Medicaid unwinding.

The goal was to reevaluate people on Medicaid and remove those who are now ineligible for assistance.

Normal rules for eligibility went into effect April 1st when the federal declaration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) ended.

Last month, 45-thousand cases were renewed for eligibility, and another 53-thousand cases were closed.

If you have questions about Medicaid coverage, call 855-372-1084 (7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday).

