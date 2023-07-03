BARCELONA - Researchers in Spain have created an artificial womb, to help extremely premature babies continue developing outside their mother's body. Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says many organs like the brain, lungs, and liver are still developing during the final weeks of pregnancy. Babies who survive being born very early can face several health challenges growing up like breathing difficulties, vision and hearing problems, and more. "They could be kept in the system for a few weeks and then we could reduce very significantly the mortality and the complications that they now present," explains Eduard Gratacós, BCNatal Artificial Womb Project Leader. The goal of the artificial womb is to trick the fetus into thinking it's still in a real womb, so it can continue developing and avoiding those health risks.